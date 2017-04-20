Rough tick season expected after mild winter

Related Coverage Be on the look out for ticks this spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All these warmer days means tick season and this year is supposed to be a rough one.

In fact, the past several winters have tended to be mild and that can mean more ticks when spring and summer come. Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station are already seeing this. They receive ticks that need to be tested. Already this year they’ve received many more ticks than they typically do.

Related: Be on the look out for ticks this spring

To put it into perspective, in previous years the lab has gotten one to two dozen ticks to test during the month of March. But this past March, the lab received nearly 500 ticks for testing. Ticks could carry diseases like Lyme Disease and Powassan Virus.

It isn’t just the number of ticks that scientists are seeing that’s surprising this year. They’ve found that about ten percent more of the ticks that have been tested are carrying diseases.

“We do see a good percentage of ticks infected with two or sometimes three pathogens concurrently and this puts physicians in a difficult spot,” said Goudarz Molaei, Research Scientist.

What can you do to protect yourself? Use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants. Experts recommend carefully checking yourself for ticks after you spend time outside even if you’re just in your yard.