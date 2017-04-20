Several crews respond to Norwich house fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in Norwich on Thursday.

The Fire Department tells News 8 that several firefighters were called to a fire that broke out at the home at 27 McKinley Avenue around 9 a.m.

There is no word on if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

The Fire Marshal also responded to the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home was blocked off but it’s unclear if it is inhabitable at this time.