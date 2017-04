HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing infant from Hamden on Thursday.

According to the Silver Alert, 5-month-old Kaleb Christensen has been missing since Thursday. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are unsure what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kaleb Christensen, Hamden Police urge you to call them at (203) 230-4000.