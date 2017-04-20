Tolland dispatchers report surge in false 911 calls

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– There has been a surge in false 911 calls from Apple Watch users, according to the Tolland dispatch center.

Tolland County 911 tweeted a public service announcement on Thursday morning, stating that they had been experiencing a surge of false 911 calls at their dispatch center.

PSA: Our 911 center has been experiencing a surge in false 911 calls from @Apple Watch ⌚️ users. Please be careful. #WristDialing #AppleSoS — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) April 20, 2017

They say the calls are from Apple Watch users. Similar to pocket dialing, the tweet inferred that it is wrist-dialing that may be the issue.

Dispatchers are asking Apple Watch users to be careful.