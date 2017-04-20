Tolland dispatchers report surge in false 911 calls

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2014 file photo, the new Apple Watch is modeled during a media event in Cupertino, Calif. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted the wearable gadget will be as game-changing as Apple’s revolutionary iPhones and iPads, which have become indispensable accessories for millions around the globe. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– There has been a surge in false 911 calls from Apple Watch users, according to the Tolland dispatch center.

Tolland County 911 tweeted a public service announcement on Thursday morning, stating that they had been experiencing  a surge of false 911 calls at their dispatch center.

They say the calls are from Apple Watch users. Similar to pocket dialing, the tweet inferred that it is wrist-dialing that may be the issue.

Dispatchers are asking Apple Watch users to be careful.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s