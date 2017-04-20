Water rescue made in Hamden after van goes into lake

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was taken to the hospital after a water rescue in Hamden, Thursday morning.

The Hamden fire department tweeted that one person was successfully rescued from Lake Whitney after a van went into the lake. The unidentified victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

#Hamden Fire and @HAMDENPOLICECT on scene Waite Street for water rescue. Van into the lake. @SC_CT_RWA pic.twitter.com/0a8uns535Z — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 20, 2017

It’s unclear how the van ended up in the lake.

Waite Street is closed in both directions for the investigation.