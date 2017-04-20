What’s old is “like-new” and inexpensive in a cobbler’s workshop

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– With the warmer months finally here, you’re probably starting to think about switching out your closet and putting away the winter clothes. Before you throw out any boots or coats you think are too warn, we are stretching your dollar with a money-saver that could make them good as new again, which keeps you and your wallet happy.

What’s old is new again or at least “like new” once Andy Saltourides gets to them. Saltourides, owner of Paradise Shoe Repair in Milford, has been repairing shoes for more than 20 years now and since a cobbler’s work is nothing new, he gets a kick out of people who discover his work for the first time.

“They’re surprised at how much they can actually save for the first-timers that come in don’t even know what a cobbler is,” he said.

But it’s more than just shoes. Saltourides spins his wheel for everything from clothing and pocketbooks to boat covers, briefcases and seat cushions. The more people choose to repair rather than buy new, the more they save.

“New boots run around $80-$90 dollars to get them repaired could be anywhere from $10 up to $20,” he said.

Before you throw out a pair of shoes because you think they don’t fit quite right, ask you cobbler what it costs to get them widened. Saltourides said a customer did that after a year and a half of not wearing them. Now she’ll have them for next year.

Right now is his busy season. As people spring clean their homes and their wardrobe, he’s found himself busy fixing up curtains and clothes winter boots and summer heels. Handy work that’s certainly not a new concept but it’s giving new life to an old product that keeps him happy to come to work each day.

“I like making people happy. The expression on their face when something they thought was gone is fixed again. That’s what I enjoy.”