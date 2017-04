LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly damaged a car with a bat on Monday.

According to police, 19-year-old Kiona Carter of Ledyard was observed damaging a parked car on Shewville Road with a baseball bat.

She is facing criminal mischief and breach of peace charges. She was released on a $2,500 bond. She will appear in court on May 4.

Police did not say if Carter knew the owner of the car she damaged.