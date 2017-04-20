Woman’s home catches fire after being rescued from sinking van in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
Hamden Fire Department

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a strange day in a Hamden neighborhood on Thursday. Shortly after 9 a.m., two Hamden firefighters and a police officer rescued a woman from her van that was sinking in Lake Whitney. After they rushed her to the hospital, police say there was a fire inside her apartment, just up the street from the water where her van ended up.

So far, authorities aren’t saying how these incidents started, but, people who live on Waite Street are left with questions after two bizarre incidents happened where they live.

“Could not understand two events happening to the same person occurring almost the same time,” said Bill Bunnell, who lives across the street from where the fire broke out. “Holy Moses.”

2017 04 20hamdenfire2 Womans home catches fire after being rescued from sinking van in Hamden
(WTNH / LaSalle Blanks)
2017 04 20hamdenfire Womans home catches fire after being rescued from sinking van in Hamden
(WTNH / LaSalle Blanks)

Neighbors identify the woman as Lisa Morrison.

Scorched clothing was scattered all over the lawn of the house that includes her apartment unit.

She was rescued from her sinking van by two Hamden firefighters — Zachary Criscuolo and William Heiney.

“We were able to get her out to a spot where we could get her whatever air that is left in the vehicle — which wasn’t much,” Heiney said.

“I came in the water, broke the window open and tried to reach in and grab her out,” Criscuolo said.

They got her out and rushed her to the hospital. They say she was conscious. While she was at the hospital, a fire then broke out in her apartment just up the street from where she and her van were pulled out of the water.

Neighbors, like Bill, want answers after a bizzare day where they live.

“This is really weird,” he said.

