1 person suffering serious injuries after accident on I-95

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an accident involving three cars traveling on I-95 northbound in Westport on Thursday night.

Traffic in the left lane came to sudden stop with two cars stopping just south of Exit 17. But another car failed to stop and hit one car, and that car hit the rear of the other car.

According to police,  the driver that caused the accident was identified as Jesse Zorski. One of the passengers, a child, suffered from a serious head injury and was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Two drivers were also taken to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

 

