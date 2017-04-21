Cars broken into in Durham; debit card stolen used in Meriden

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven cars were broke into in Durham late Wednesday into early Thursday, according to authorities.

State police say the cars were all unlocked and parked on Pleasant Terrace. They say the thief took a debit card, gift cards, and loose change. The stolen debit card was used around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Sunshine Food Mart at 500 Broad Street in Meriden.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to call Trooper Morello at (860) 399-2100 and reference case #1700-209371.