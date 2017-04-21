Colchester man accused of pointing gun at federal agent

(WTNH)–A Colchester man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver in New London on Friday morning. It turns out that driver was a federal agent.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jason Gross of 11 Birch Circle, Colchester. The two cars were at a stoplight when the incident occurred, but police aren’t saying what sparked all of this.

The federal agent was in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle. Gross was wearing a Dunbar security unifrom.

He’s being charged with reckless endangerment, threatening and breach of peace.