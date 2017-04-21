Connecticut seeks to continue lowering school absence rate

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut legislators are seeking to keep momentum going on the recent statewide drop in chronic absenteeism, which dipped below 10 percent for the first time in five years.

The Connecticut Post reports that over the last school year, rates of chronic absenteeism fell in almost every student group and local school districts. While the state is now issuing guidelines to keep these rates low, educators worry that proposed budget cuts could counteract the dropping rate by eliminating attendance monitors and some bus routes.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says nearly 10,000 more students are consistently attending classes compared to four years ago and those efforts should be sustained.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s