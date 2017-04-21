Cruisin’ Connecticut – 44th Annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the 44th Annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event celebrates the culture, food and arts in New Haven, specifically Wooster Square. It’s the first historic district in New Haven. The cherry blossom trees are in full bloom, and according to Gil’s forecast, the weather should be alright for Sunday. The event, expected to draw 10,000 people, runs from 12pm – 4:30pm

We caught up with event organizer, Billy Iovanne, who grew up in the neighborhood:

My family has been in the neighborhood a little over 80 years… so my whole life and my families life has been here… This festival is all about community.. it’s about the neighborhood.

Learn more information about the event here. Free parking is located:

Conte / West Hills Magnet School: 511 Chapel St.

Metropolitan Business Academy: 115 Water St.

High School in the Community: 175 Water Street

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer