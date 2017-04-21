Earth Day clothing drive held in Old Saybrook

WTNH.com Staff Published:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Saybrook Point Inn is honoring Earth Day with a clothing drive. It’s going to take place right on their property.

The clothing drive runs Friday through Sunday. The goal is to reduce waste and give new life to gently used clothing. And basically keep unnecessary stuff out of those landfills.

Saybrook Point will have donation boxes set up in the hotel lobby, at 2 Bridge Street, for anyone who wishes to drop off clothing, shoes, purses and any similar items in good condition.

