Families of group home residents speak out against layoffs, privitization

(WTNH)–News 8 has been telling you that there could be state employee layoffs to help balance the budget and about the Governor’s plans to privatize group homes, and that is outraging families of the disabled.

“I am asking you to do whatever is in your power to stop privatization from happening. The individuals in these group homes are human beings. They are not cattle or a prized bull that gets auctioned off to the lowest bidder or the only bidder,” said Linda Kautzner from Hamden. “They deserve our love and respect and care. They do not deserve to have their lives turned upside down by politics.”

The labor union representing Department of Developmental Services workers were joined by the family members they help care for on Friday. Families say private services would not be of the same quality as those provided on the state level.

Gov. Malloy notified state unions that more than 1,000 pink slips could go out next month unless ongoing concession talks produce results.