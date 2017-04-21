Families of group home residents speak out against layoffs, privitization

By Published:

(WTNH)–News 8 has been telling you that there could be state employee layoffs to help balance the budget and about the Governor’s plans to privatize group homes, and that is outraging families of the disabled.

“I am asking you to do whatever is in your power to stop privatization from happening. The individuals in these group homes are human beings. They are not cattle or a prized bull that gets auctioned off to the lowest bidder or the only bidder,” said Linda Kautzner from Hamden. “They deserve our love and respect and care. They do not deserve to have their lives turned upside down by politics.”

The labor union representing Department of Developmental Services workers were joined by the family members they help care for on Friday. Families say private services would not be of the same quality as those provided on the state level.

Gov. Malloy notified state unions that more than 1,000 pink slips could go out next month unless ongoing concession talks produce results.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s