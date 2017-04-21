Federal agents seize records from Connecticut flight school

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal agents have seized records from a Connecticut flight school that had a student pilot die in a 2016 plane crash. Investigators have said the crash appeared to be intentionally caused by the student pilot.

The Hartford Courant reports that agents from the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General visited the American Flight Academy at Hartford’s Brainard Airport on Thursday. The newspaper said a lawyer for the academy could not be reached for comment and that the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Related: Police reports say student pilot crashed plane on purpose

The 2016 crash that killed student pilot Feras Frietekh and burned instructor Arian Prevalla has been under investigation by the FBI. The National Transportation Safety Board determined that Frietekh crashed the plane intentionally in the initial report.

