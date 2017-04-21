Former Red Cross building to become apartment complex

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The former Red Cross building on Whitney Avenue in New Haven is going to be converted into an apartment complex.

According to the New Haven Register, the building at 703 Whitney Avenue will be developed into 42 apartments. Property owner, Nancy Greenberg, got approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday to fully convert the property.

Greenberg bought the home from the Red Cross for $1.6 million.

The approved plan will have the connecting bridge between structures removed. The 7,900 square-foot main house will house six apartments plus a property caretaker’s unit in the basement.

The carriage house at the rear of the property will house a meeting room, fitness center, yoga/Pilates room, library, game rooms, and several small offices. Storage space for up to nine bicycles will also be put in.

A landscaped patio, garden, and outdoor dining area are part of the approved plan as well.

Greenberg is also planning to put a new building on the property.

This 37,000-square-foot, four-story building will have 35 apartments.

The roof will have a common area for the residents, as well as three private terraces for three duplex apartments within the complex.

A 25-space parking lot will be put where the current lot is located, with a second 13-space lot between the main house and renovated carriage house.

It is unclear when construction will begin.

