Freebie Friday: 26 cent pretzels, car seats and Earth Day deals!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking for ways to get you something for nothing over the next week. Two days with deals over the next week, Earth Day this weekend and next Wednesday is National Pretzel Day! You’ll be able to get 26 cent pretzels at any Pretzelmaker location.

Saturday is Earth Day and there are lots of “green” deals!

The first 500 Ikea family members will get a free pack of light bulbs Saturday.

Recycling can save you money! Get a car seat coupon by “trading in” or “trading up” your car seat at Target now through the end of the month.

If you’re traveling this weekend, national parks are offering free admission this weekend as well.

Saturday is the last day you can get a free Hydromassage. We have the coupon for you online.

If you get $100 worth of products at Kiehl’s skin care, you’ll get a free water bottle and samples. That deal ends next Wednesday.