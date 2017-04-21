Freebie Friday: 26 cent pretzels, car seats and Earth Day deals!

By Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking for ways to get you something for nothing over the next week. Two days with deals over the next week, Earth Day this weekend and next Wednesday is National Pretzel Day! You’ll be able to get 26 cent pretzels at any Pretzelmaker location.

Saturday is Earth Day and there are lots of “green” deals!

The first 500 Ikea family members will get a free pack of light bulbs Saturday.

Recycling can save you money! Get a car seat coupon by “trading in” or “trading up” your car seat at Target now through the end of the month.

If you’re traveling this weekend, national parks are offering free admission this weekend as well.

Saturday is the last day you can get a free Hydromassage. We have the coupon for you online.

If you get $100 worth of products at Kiehl’s skin care, you’ll get a free water bottle and samples. That deal ends next Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s