In the Bender Kitchen: Delicious and Nutritious Smoothies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Smoothies are a great way to make sure that your children are getting enough fruits and vegetables.

sweetsimpledelicious.com was born out of April’s obsession with whole foods and healthy living, along with my belief that life should be sweet, simple and delicious. She works with people individually and in groups teaching them about nutrition and making healthier food and lifestyle choices. Aprils also run workshops on sugar detox, plant based nutrition and all things food and wellness. She create healthy, delicious family friendly recipes and wanted a place for people to be able to easily access them.

Gorgeous Green Goodness Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 Banana

3 Large handfuls of fresh spinach

A palm full of fresh parsley

1 – 2 Cups of frozen mango

2 Cups of coconut water

Juice of 1 very juicy lemon

  • Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend very well!
  • If you are using all fresh ingredients you can add ice to your smoothie!

*Extra immune boosting add-ins

  • Probiotics
  •  Bee pollen
  • Cayenne pepper (just a pinch)

For more information visit sweetsimpledelicious.com

