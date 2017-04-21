Infant and mother missing from Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old and his mother from Hamden.

The boy and his mother, 40-year-old Corie Riaz, of 319 Morse Street, were reported missing to the Hamden Police by a Program Manager who was concerned for her well being as she has been seen or heard from in over a month.

According to police, the Program Manager was also concerned for Riaz’s infant son. The Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

Riaz is described as a white female, 5-feet 1-inches takk, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The Special Victims Unit is continuing their investigation.

Police have no pertinent information at this time to believe that either person is in danger. Anyone with information about there whereabouts is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.