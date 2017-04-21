Major Crime detectives investigate Rocky Hill shooting

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Major Crime detectives are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured on Belamose Avenue in Rocky Hill.

Rocky Hill police responded to 60 Belamose Avenue on a report of an injury around 9 or 10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers say.

Police have Belamose Ave. closed in #RockyHill while they investigate a shooting. One man in the hospital. Latest on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/rfQhXPddvI — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 21, 2017

A man had been shot and seriously injured, and police say he was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

By 1 a.m., detectives with the Central District Major Crime Division of Connecticut State Police had resumed the investigation.

The road is closed where Old Forge Road meets Belamose Avenue, at the entrance to an industrial park.

CSP detectives investigate Belamose Ave Rocky Hill disturbance. Victim w/possible gunshot. No threat to public. Call 860-685-8190 w/info. pic.twitter.com/lPFQHgs7YF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2017

Investigators say that “this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or community.”

