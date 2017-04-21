Major Crime detectives investigate Rocky Hill shooting

(WTNH / Kent Pierce)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Major Crime detectives are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured on Belamose Avenue in Rocky Hill.

Rocky Hill police responded to 60 Belamose Avenue on a report of an injury around 9 or 10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers say.

A man had been shot and seriously injured, and police say he was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

By 1 a.m., detectives with the Central District Major Crime Division of Connecticut State Police had resumed the investigation.

The road is closed where Old Forge Road meets Belamose Avenue, at the entrance to an industrial park.

Investigators say that “this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or community.”

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

