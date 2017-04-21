Murder suspect from Baltimore caught in Vernon

By Published:

(WTNH)–A murder suspect from Baltimore has been captured in Connecticut.

27-year-old Andrew Nurse was arrested in Vernon on Friday. He was charged with the murder of William Lee Lesane on March 11.

Detectives from Baltimore contacted Vernon police and told them Nurse might be at an apartment on Park West Drive. Officers found him there, and he surrendered.

Nurse also has an outstanding warrant for violating probation and violating a protective order in Connecticut.

He’s currently being held in Vernon on bonds totaling $4 million.

