Official state groundhog Chuckles VIII passes away

- FILE- Chuckles, the official Connecticut State Groundhog at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester, February 2, 2015 (Photo provided by Lutz Children's Museum)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The official groundhog of Connecticut, Chuckles VIII, has passed away.

The staff of the Lutz Children’s Museum is sad to announce the passing of the state’s official groundhog on Friday, April 21st. Chuckles VIII arrived at the museum nearly five years ago after being found as an orphan.

The museum says she had several chronic medical conditions which prevented her from being released into the wild.

Chuckles faithfully predicted the coming of spring to the people of Connecticut at the museum. She will be remembered fondly by the museum volunteers, her friends at Bolton Veterinary Hospital, and her thousands of adoring fans.

The museum has begun a search for the next Connecticut state groundhog, but it could take months before they find a suitable replacement.

 

