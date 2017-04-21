Pennsylvania Starbucks customers pay-it-forward

By Published:
FILE - Starbucks store in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WNTH) — We’ve all heard it before: A single random act of kindness can brighten someone’s day. But have you ever heard of it starting a chain reaction?

Well apparently it did at one Starbucks drive-thru in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area on Tuesday. CNN reports customers paid it forward more than one hundred times.

Now if you aren’t sure how this works, someone pays for the order of the person behind them as they waited. Then they pay for the person behind them, and so on.

Danielle Yerkey, a Starbucks customer says, “I was the 137th person to pay it forward today by buying the coffee behind me.”

Shelley Papa, a Starbucks Barista says, “That was just about 30 more that went through. I know we’re at least up to 160.”

Now get this, if a customer was not in the mood to pay it forward, one of the barista stepped in and paid out his pocket to keep the good deed going forward. pay out of his own pocket a couple of times. The magic happened just as Starbucks introduced its new limited-edition unicorn frappuchino.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s