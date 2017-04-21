Pennsylvania Starbucks customers pay-it-forward

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WNTH) — We’ve all heard it before: A single random act of kindness can brighten someone’s day. But have you ever heard of it starting a chain reaction?

Well apparently it did at one Starbucks drive-thru in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area on Tuesday. CNN reports customers paid it forward more than one hundred times.

Now if you aren’t sure how this works, someone pays for the order of the person behind them as they waited. Then they pay for the person behind them, and so on.

Danielle Yerkey, a Starbucks customer says, “I was the 137th person to pay it forward today by buying the coffee behind me.”

Shelley Papa, a Starbucks Barista says, “That was just about 30 more that went through. I know we’re at least up to 160.”

Now get this, if a customer was not in the mood to pay it forward, one of the barista stepped in and paid out his pocket to keep the good deed going forward. pay out of his own pocket a couple of times. The magic happened just as Starbucks introduced its new limited-edition unicorn frappuchino.