Pet of the Week: Cassidy

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Domestic Short Haired cat named Cassidy.

Orange tabbies are a beautiful rare find! Adopt this star quickly!

For more information on Cassidy, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, Inc. will also be at the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday, April 23rd.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.