Police identify victims of fatal East Windsor plane crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the victims of the fatal East Windsor plane crash that happened on Tuesday.

Police say on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., they received multiple 911 calls regarding a plane crash in a wooded area of Wells Road near Skylark Airport. Emergency crews responded and the downed plane was found in the area of private property of 32 Rolocut Road.

The plane, a 1946 Luscombe Silvaire A8, was discovered to be nose down and the male occupants inside the plane were deceased.

Those occupants have been identified as 61-year-old Robert J. Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George R. Janssen II of Vernon. Their bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

East Windsor detectives are working with the FAA, as well as the NTSB to find out what caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

