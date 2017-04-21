Police looking for driver that struck two pedestrians in Waterbury

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Waterbury Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians as they were standing on a sidewalk Friday morning.

Police say the vehicle, a Jaguar, appeared to be driving erratically as it was traveling east on West Main Street in the downtown district near Leavenworth Street when it struck the pedestrians at 8:08 a.m.

According to police, the investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control and jumped the curb hitting a 41-year-old woman and 22-yea- old man.   Police say the driver then fled the scene leaving the car behind. The victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no description of the driver that police are looking for.

