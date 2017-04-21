Quinnipiac University poll shows record breaking national support for marijuana

(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University national poll shows the highest level of support for legalized marijuana in the United States.

According to this poll, an overwhelming majority of voters support the legalization of marijuana, as well as allowing adults to legally use marijuana for medical purposes if prescribed by a doctor.

A majority of voters also support reducing the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug , which is the same classification as heroin.

Tim Malloy, Assistant Director of the Quinnipaic University, outlines the progress that marijuana has made into the mainstream:

From a stigmatized, dangerous drug bought in the shadows, to an accepted treatment for various ills, to a widely accepted recreational outlet, marijuana has made it to the mainstream”

For any questions regarding this poll, please call (203) 582 – 5201.