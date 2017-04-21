Report It Recap: April 21, 2017

(WTNH) — Earlier in the week we celebrated Easter. A time for family, fun and, of course, food. And lots of it. Especially all those sweets. The weather cooperated. It felt more like June, instead of mid-April. Everyone dressed to impress wearing their Sunday best.

But the kids, stole the show. Like Emma and Lucy. These two, celebrating their first Easter. Check out the little guy in the rabbit’s lap.

Stella Formato from Great Oak Middle School in Oxford taking first place in the state in the Laws of Life Essay Contest.

Oxford also big this week for the animals. Check out this bear sighting. No word if he’s the one who tipped over that trash. You know what happens when you assume.

This turtle also spotted. Not doing much of anything. Good for him.

Check out Cosey Beach in East Haven. It’s not every day you see a deer sprinting through the area. Or maybe it is and I just don’t know about it.

The trees are in full bloom. From Derby to Bethany and in New Haven. The daffodils as well.

Per the usual, the sunrises and sunsets are pretty beautiful. And they’re only going to get better. Keep sending us your photos!