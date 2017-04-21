Social media threats cause concern at Ledyard High

(WTNH)–Police were on hand at Ledyard High School on Friday after eight students’ names were put on a ‘hit list’ on social media. Police learned of the list on Thursday, and assigned extra officers to the school.

Superintendent of schools Jason Harting said that there were actually two separate incidents that caused concern at the high school. First, there were several rumors coinciding with the anniversary of the tragedy at Columbine High School, and on Thursday, two Instagram accounts seemed to target Ledyard High School students.

The one causing the most concern is an Instagram account lhs_shooter, which named eight students, one guy and one girl from each grade.

Another account was opened under the name Ledyard.killer.

Police, who are at the school on a daily basis anyway, maintained a significant presence and investigated the so-called ‘hit list’ using some of their computer experts.

That investigation is fluid, and while those who opened accounts have not been found, police were able to determine there were no credible threats.

Parents and students were kept updated throughout the past couple of days.

“They spent days looking into everything, and I know a lot of people did stay home because they were afraid,” said senior Emma Pons.

“I thought it was quite frustrating actually, because I feel like people do these things because they feel like they need attention and by giving them attention, it’s probably going to encourage other things like this in the future,” said senior Tyler Whatton.

The police chief tells us there is a chance the person who posted that list may be a student.

The superintendent of schools supports prosecuting whoever it may be.

“What we in the discussion and as we as an administrative team investigated this our students want to figure out who this is as much as we do because they don’t want this kind of behavior in their high school either,” said Superintendent Hartling