(WTNH)–Thousands of dollars worth of heroin are off the streets of Milford. Police arrested 29-year-old Anthony Parowski on Thursday. They said he had been selling heroin in Milford and other nearby towns.

Police said he threw a bunch of drugs on the ground and tried to run, but he just couldn’t get away. A police dog found about 200 baggies full of heorin and a bigger bag with 70 grams of heroin inside.

Police say the drugs were worth between $15,000 and $20,000.