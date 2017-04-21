Weekend Forecast Looking Better

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The rain from this morning has moved out but we’re going to be dealing with some fog and clouds overnight tonight. Temps drop down into the 40s by early Saturday morning. The good news for the weekend is we’re going to be staying dry. The system that was originally forecast to bring Connecticut rain on Sunday is staying to our south!

chroma 7pm 7am tonight2 Weekend Forecast Looking Better

Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the low to mid 60s but there will be a breeze from time to time. Clouds are the theme both Saturday and Sunday but thankfully we do stay dry for any events going on this weekend. Sunday will be a little cooler with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

There’s a big warmup in the forecast for next week. Check it out here! For the full forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

weekend planner34 Weekend Forecast Looking Better

