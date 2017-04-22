2 New London establishments cited for violations by Liquor Control Division

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department teamed up with members of the Department of Consumer Protection- Liquor Control Division to conduct liquor compliance checks on various businesses in New London on Friday.

Two establishments were cited for violations by the Liquor Control Division.

Cilantros on Bank Street was cited for having hookahs on the premises as well as for a permit stamp violation.

The Dockside Cafe on Bank Street was also cited for multiple counts of selling alcohol to a minor, multiple counts of minors loitering on premises and multiple counts of intoxicated loitering.

Both establishments will be assigned a hearing date to appear before the Liquor Control Commission.