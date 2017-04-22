44th annual Cherry Blossom Festival coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cherry blossoms in New Haven are peaking right now.

It’s just in time for the 44th annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

On Sunday, they’ll have music, food and all sorts of fun, family activities on Wooster Square. This celebration of spring commemorates the planting of the 72 Japanese Cherry Blossom Trees in 1973.

The event draws well over 10,000 visitors. If you want to be one of them, the event is on Sunday from noon until 4:30 p.m.

