76th annual OM show held in Bristol

By Published:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The 76th annual OM show was held in Bristol on Saturday.

It’s all put on by the Bristol Boys and Girls Club “Older Members Association.” The money goes to the Boys and Girls Club. Plus it allows neighbors to show off their talents.

Don Coombs, the chairman of the 76th annual OM show said the first show was in 1941.

“1941 was the first OM show at the Memorial Boulevard School in Bristol, Connecticut. The Older Members Association did it in a Vaudeville style to give the people of Bristol the opportunity to sing and perform on stage,” he said.

This year’s show was “There’s No Place Like Home.” It had a cast of about 200 people.

