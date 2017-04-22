Easy eco-friendly changes for your home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On this Earth Day we are celebrating at News 8! Sandra Downie, blogger at The Rustic Life, stopped by our studio to give you easy eco-friendly changes to make to your home.
Light Blocking Curtain Panel ($18 – $28 per panel)
- Textured triple woven fabric constructed of yarn made from recycled plastic bottles
- Drapable fabric with thermal lining
- Machine Washable
- Panels block over 99% of light and reduce noise * Available at Target
TubShroom (Available for $12.99)
- Mushroom-shaped, eco-friendly silicone drain protector
- Designed to fit any standard tub drain and neatly collect all fallen hair around it
- Easy cleanup
- Reduces the amount of harmful, chemical drain cleaners used by consumers on a daily basis
- Saves consumers both time and money and protects the environment against damaging waste
- Also available now: SinkShroom – fits any standard bathroom sink drain * Available at Tubshroom.com
Palm Wood Serving Dish – Handcrafted in Cambodia ($12.99)
- Palm wood board and spreading knife
- Sustainably sourced and naturally patterned
- Creates a beautiful background for compound butter and goat cheese
- 2 compound butter recipes included on label
- Ethically sourced, fair trade * Available at TenThousandVillages.com