Easy eco-friendly changes for your home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On this Earth Day we are celebrating at News 8! Sandra Downie, blogger at The Rustic Life, stopped by our studio to give you easy eco-friendly changes to make to your home.

Light Blocking Curtain Panel ($18 – $28 per panel)

Textured triple woven fabric constructed of yarn made from recycled plastic bottles

Drapable fabric with thermal lining

Machine Washable

Panels block over 99% of light and reduce noise * Available at Target

TubShroom (Available for $12.99)

Mushroom-shaped, eco-friendly silicone drain protector

Designed to fit any standard tub drain and neatly collect all fallen hair around it

Easy cleanup

Reduces the amount of harmful, chemical drain cleaners used by consumers on a daily basis

Saves consumers both time and money and protects the environment against damaging waste

Also available now: SinkShroom – fits any standard bathroom sink drain * Available at Tubshroom.com

Palm Wood Serving Dish – Handcrafted in Cambodia ($12.99)

Palm wood board and spreading knife

Sustainably sourced and naturally patterned

Creates a beautiful background for compound butter and goat cheese

2 compound butter recipes included on label

Ethically sourced, fair trade * Available at TenThousandVillages.com