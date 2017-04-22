EMT injured in ambulance involved accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An Emergency Medical Technician suffered an injury in an ambulance involved accident in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

According to officials, an accident involving an AMR ambulance happened at 2:29 a.m. at the intersection of North Avenue and Wood Avenue where the ambulance crashed into a tree.

One of the medics was trapped inside during the accident and suffered a leg fracture. There were two EMTs and an EMT student on board the AMR ambulance at the time of the accident. It is unclear which one of them was hurt.

Officials say a blue SUV is responsible for causing the accident. The driver, 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Miranda of Bridgeport was arrested and is being charged with evading responsibility, operating without a license and driving through a red light. His vehicle was located and towed.