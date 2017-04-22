Funeral arrangements have been made for Aaron Hernandez

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Funeral Directors Association releases the funeral arrangements for former NFL star, Aaron Hernandez.

Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez will meet at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Bristol on Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the life of the Bristol native and former NFL football player.

This is a private visitation and attendance will be by invitation only.

The family released a statement to the public today:

The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

Hernandez’s remains are expected to be transported from Massachusetts today.