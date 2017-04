HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police may be getting a warning. The decision is now up to an advisory board.

The department could lose state funding over data on thousands of traffic stops. A recent audit showed they reported only 2,000 traffic stops between October of 2015 and September of 2016, but dispatch logs show over 6,000 stops between that time frame.

Hartford Police say they collected the required data, but they are trying to figure out why some are missing.