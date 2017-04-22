Is wine healthy?

(CNN) — Yes, wine may protect our hearts when consumed in moderation — defined as up to one drink per day for women, and up to two drinks per day for men, according to US dietary guidelines. Five ounces of wine is considered one drink.
Isn’t red wine better?
Red wine has been praised for its resveratrol content. Resveratrol is a polyphenol (plant chemical) found in the skin of red and purple grapes (less so in green). It has antioxidant properties and it also helps to make arteries more flexible, which lowers blood pressure. The amount of resveratrol in red wine is greater than in white and rosé wines, since grape skins are removed early during the production of white and rosé wines.
According to Rimm, a few studies suggest that consuming red wine may be more beneficial than drinking other alcoholic beverages. But, he adds, the amount of polyphenols in red wine is simply not enough to explain the benefits on health.
“If you are a woman, and you’re drinking a glass of red wine each day, the amount of polyphenols is small compared to other sources of polyphenols in your diet, like blueberries, tea, apples and dark chocolate,” he said.
Calorie cutting?
Compared to other alcoholic beverages, wine is a good choice for those watching their weight, as it has fewer carbs than beer. Unlike beer, most of the calories in wine come from alcohol. (An exception is a sweet wine like a dessert wine, where sugar contributes to the total calorie count). Wine also lacks the sugar calories from mixers used for cocktails and other drinks.
For example, though they are all considered one standard “drink” with equivalent amounts of alcohol, 12 ounces of regular beer (5% alcohol) may have about 150 calories, 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol) may have about 120 calories, and 7 ounces of a rum (40% alcohol) plus cola may have about 155 calories according to US Dietary Guidelines.
A note of caution
Alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer. For men, drinking a couple glasses of alcohol a day was associated with 26% increased risk of cancers such as liver, colon and esophagus. Women with a high risk of breast cancer (PDF) should be cautious when consuming wine.
“For someone who is at high risk for breast cancer, due to a strong family history or other risk factors, I wouldn’t necessarily tell that woman to stop drinking,” said Rimm, “but I would say if you are at high risk, drink a little less.”