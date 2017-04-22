Lincoln Avenue to close on Monday for Aaron Hernandez’s funeral

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Lincoln Avenue will be closed for Aaron Hernandez’s funeral in Bristol.

The closure will be between Barnes Highway and East Main Street. Motorists passing through the area are urged to find an alternate route.

The road should reopen around 4:00 p.m.

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Sherley, Massachusetts on Wednesday. Prison officials say that Hernandez used a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. The 27-year-old also attempted to block his cell door from the inside by jamming various items in the door. The Bristol, Connecticut, native was in a single cell in the general prison population housing unit, according to a statement from the prison.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted and Hernandez was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

Officials have ruled Hernandez’s death a suicide.