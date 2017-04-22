Malloy taps former Obama official for early childhood post

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former member of President Barack Obama‘s administration will lead Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed David Wilkinson, of Hartford, the former director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation, to the position. Malloy says he’s thrilled Wilkinson took the job.

Wilkinson also previously served as a senior policy adviser to the Obama White House.

Wilkinson said Connecticut was the most innovative state to work with when he served in Washington, D.C. He says that’s why he jumped at the chance to work in the Democratic governor’s administration, overseeing an agency that coordinates and works to improve various early childhood programs across the state.

Malloy thanked Linda Goodman, who has served as the agency’s acting commissioner for the past six months.