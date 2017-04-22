Malloy taps former Obama official for early childhood post

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former member of President Barack Obama‘s administration will lead Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed David Wilkinson, of Hartford, the former director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation, to the position. Malloy says he’s thrilled Wilkinson took the job.

Wilkinson also previously served as a senior policy adviser to the Obama White House.

Wilkinson said Connecticut was the most innovative state to work with when he served in Washington, D.C. He says that’s why he jumped at the chance to work in the Democratic governor’s administration, overseeing an agency that coordinates and works to improve various early childhood programs across the state.

Malloy thanked Linda Goodman, who has served as the agency’s acting commissioner for the past six months.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s