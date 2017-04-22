Man arrested in Ledyard for violating probation

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Ledyard was arrested after he violated his probation on Friday.

According to Ledyard Police, they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 22-year-old Benjamin Meadows of Ledyard at a residence on Shewville Road. Meadows was located at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Meadows was wanted for violation of probation. Meadows was processed at the Ledyard Police Department. He was released on a $30,000 surety bond and will appear in court on May 4.