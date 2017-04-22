March for Science takes place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday is Earth Day.

Tens of thousands of people were marching in the streets to celebrate scientific achievements. They were also protesting some of the Trump administration’s policies. One of those marches was held in New Haven.

What happened here earlier was Connecticut’s contribution to a scientific experiment all across the country to send a message to you at home and to the White House. They stepped out into the streets to stand up for science. They want to raise awareness about how much science plays a role in our everyday lives and they wanted to protest the lack of federal funding and support for scientific programs.

Larry Rizzolo, the organizer of the march, is upset that there have not been any new grants from the Trump administration.

“And what’s the current administration doing except cutting at the federal level? For example, [they’re] cutting back on the NIH-funded research. Do you realize there will be no newly-funded grants under Trump’s budget?,” Rizzolo said.

They hope this serves as a wake up call to the public to contact local lawmakers. There were some at the march, like Senator Blumenthal. Officials believe there were between a thousand and two thousand people at the march.