Moosup man injured in one-car accident in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Moosup was injured in a one-car accident in Plainfield early Saturday morning.

Plainfield Police Department responded to Black Hill Road around 6:25 a.m. with Central Village Fire and the American Legion Ambulance for reports that a car had crashed into a tree. Officials say there was someone trapped in the car.

Investigators determined that 31-year-old Matthew Avery of Moosup was driving westbound in his 2002 black Infiniti G20 on Black Hill Road when his vehicle ran off of the road and hit a tree head-on. Avery had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich to be treated for possible injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.