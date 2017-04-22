Not looking too good today…

Unfortunately I had to make a few changes to the forecast from last night. We’ve been talking about an overcast weekend because of a storm nearby to our south. Well, that storm inched just a bit closer to us. Close enough to bring some scattered light rain showers through around 3PM this afternoon. Now, if you have an outdoor event, it’s not going to be heavy enough where you need to cancel but have the umbrella by your side!

If you thought this morning was cold with temps in the mid to upper 40s, just wait until tonight. Temps drop down into the low 40s! Some inland towns may be in the upper 30s by sunrise! Clouds linger for the morning but there will be a touch more sunshine for the afternoon. We’re still calling for more clouds than sun for most of the day though. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer Sunday with low 60s. I’d be surprised if we get out of the 50s today just because of the cloud cover, but it’s not impossible.

The weather looks to improve for Monday with sunshine and 60s but clouds do increase for the afternoon as rain arrives once again late in the evening/overnight into Tuesday evening. Tuesday is looking wet, raw, and breezy with low to mid 50s!

Wednesday the weather will finally break and we’ll warm up nicely leading into the weekend. For the full forecast, click here!

mw am temperature trend shoreline icons

