Saturday marks Earth Day

(WTNH) — Saturday marks Earth Day.

The first Earth Day was held in 1970 to help generate support for the EPA and environmental laws. Earth Day rallies are now held in Washington, D.C. and around the world.

Here are some ways to cut down on pollution:

  • Use less plastic.
    • It can clog oceans and takes hundreds of years to degrade.
  • Reduce waste in landfills.
  • Conserve natural resources by recycling.
  • Cut down on driving.
    • Ditching the keys two days a week can reduce greenhouse gasses by 1600 pounds yearly.

