Senators seek update on tick-borne disease working group

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This is a March 2002 file photo of a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Researchers focused on ticks and the debilitating diseases they spread say the heavy snow that blanketed the Northeast this winter was like a cozy quilt for baby blacklegged ticks that are now questing for blood as the weather warms up. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two U.S. senators want to know more about the efforts of the federal Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, saying there’s a growing health threat.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Thomas E. Price, asking for an update. Recent federal law requires the agency to support research related to tick-borne diseases and to establish a working group made up of physicians, researchers, patients, family members and advocates.

In their letter, the senators say the proliferation of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in the U.S. is “undeniable and underscores the need for strong diagnostic tools, better data collection and subsequent research,” as well as greater public awareness.

Reported cases of Lyme disease have tripled over the past several decades.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s