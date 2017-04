STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Unit are investigating the untimely death of a child in Stafford on Saturday.

According to troopers, they responded to 21 Old Birch Road around 10:50 a.m. for an untimely death of a three-year-old boy.

Officials have not determined whether or not there is a criminal aspect to the case.

Police have not released the identity of the child who died.

