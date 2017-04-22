State receives money to fight opioid crisis

(WTNH) — The state could get some money coming their way to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Federal Government is sending the state $5.5 million to help prevention, treatment and recovery.

Nearly 900 people died last year in Connecticut alone from opioid overdoses.

J. Craig Allen, M.D. of Addiction Medicine says the goal is to identify people before they develop the problem.

“The goal there is to identify people either before they develop problems or earlier stages if they may develop problems and it’s easier to intervene then,” he said.

The money will be allocated over the next two years.