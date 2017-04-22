State receives money to fight opioid crisis

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

(WTNH) — The state could get some money coming their way to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Federal Government is sending the state $5.5 million to help prevention, treatment and recovery.

Nearly 900 people died last year in Connecticut alone from opioid overdoses.

J. Craig Allen, M.D. of Addiction Medicine says the goal is to identify people before they develop the problem.

“The goal there is to identify people either before they develop problems or earlier stages if they may develop problems and it’s easier to intervene then,” he said.

The money will be allocated over the next two years.

